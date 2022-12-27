Research Analysts Set Expectations for B&G Foods, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for B&G Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BGS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

B&G Foods Price Performance

B&G Foods stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.31.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.32 million.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -339.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

