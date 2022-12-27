Research Analysts Set Expectations for Superior Plus Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.30.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$11.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 368.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$9.44 and a 52-week high of C$13.47.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$560.67 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

