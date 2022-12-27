Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 109 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $137.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.12. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.