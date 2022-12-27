Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 32,478 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,269,000 after purchasing an additional 524,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,894,000 after buying an additional 220,679 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.32.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

