Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 125,091 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,091 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 7.87% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,528,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,301,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

