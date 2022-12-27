Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 19,767 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.29% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 648.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $689,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JSMD stock opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $68.58.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

