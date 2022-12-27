Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $201.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

