Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $443.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $448.14 and a 200 day moving average of $439.23. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $524.18.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

