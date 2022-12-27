Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 13,106 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF comprises 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 75,432 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 439,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,279,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

