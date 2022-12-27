Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,404 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 68.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

