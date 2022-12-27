Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 298.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 35,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27.

