Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,823 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 5.39% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 240.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $26.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

