Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,947,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.33.

MKL opened at $1,307.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,252.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,233.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

