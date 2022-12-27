Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 27,069 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,069 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,802,000 after buying an additional 1,530,951 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,487,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,558,000 after purchasing an additional 137,640 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 717,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after buying an additional 30,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.