Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 311 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $763,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $1,824,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.3% in the third quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

