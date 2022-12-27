Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 39,905 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,905 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.39% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 243,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

