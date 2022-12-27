Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 569 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.55. The company has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

