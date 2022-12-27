Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

