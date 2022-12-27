Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after buying an additional 1,315,782 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

