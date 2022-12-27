REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

REV Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. REV Group has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Stock Up 1.3 %

REVG stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $772.19 million, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 186,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in REV Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after buying an additional 214,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in REV Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in REV Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on REV Group to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.