REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
REV Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. REV Group has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.
REV Group Stock Up 1.3 %
REVG stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $772.19 million, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
REVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on REV Group to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.
REV Group Company Profile
REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REV Group (REVG)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.