Reviewing American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Altus Power has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Altus Power and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 2 4 0 2.67 American Electric Power 0 3 6 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Altus Power presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.38%. American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $101.82, indicating a potential upside of 6.40%. Given Altus Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than American Electric Power.

This table compares Altus Power and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million 13.83 $5.91 million ($0.02) -318.34 American Electric Power $16.80 billion 2.93 $2.49 billion $4.83 19.81

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18% American Electric Power 13.08% 10.73% 2.85%

Summary

American Electric Power beats Altus Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

