Reviewing BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. BCB Bancorp pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 16.07% 3.15% 0.67% BCB Bancorp 35.67% 17.50% 1.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TC Bancshares and BCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TC Bancshares and BCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.61 $2.64 million N/A N/A BCB Bancorp $121.27 million 2.51 $34.24 million $2.51 7.19

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TC Bancshares and BCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

BCB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.55%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate, one-to-four family mortgage, commercial business, small business administration, construction, home equity and lines of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 29 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, as well as three branches in Staten Island and Hicksville, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

