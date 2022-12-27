Reviewing NIO (NYSE:NIO) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO -24.94% -32.66% -11.89% Fisker -669,901.25% -75.88% -34.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NIO and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $5.67 billion 3.23 -$625.45 million ($1.00) -10.97 Fisker $110,000.00 20,387.57 -$471.34 million ($1.73) -4.16

Volatility & Risk

Fisker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

NIO has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NIO and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 0 3 11 0 2.79 Fisker 0 7 6 0 2.46

NIO presently has a consensus target price of $23.03, indicating a potential upside of 109.90%. Fisker has a consensus target price of $14.92, indicating a potential upside of 107.55%. Given NIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than Fisker.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NIO beats Fisker on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

