Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Rithm Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rithm Capital has a payout ratio of 74.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Shares of RITM opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.75. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

RITM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

