Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 168.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $163.84 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.