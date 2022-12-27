Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,680 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 53,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.