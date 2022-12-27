Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.72) to GBX 1,450 ($17.50) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.12) to GBX 1,500 ($18.10) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.