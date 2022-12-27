Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 167.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 112.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,631,000 after purchasing an additional 751,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allstate Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Allstate stock opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of -96.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.89. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
