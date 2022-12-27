Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.23 Million Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 66.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

