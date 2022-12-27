Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.26 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 468.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,410 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OMC opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ING Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

