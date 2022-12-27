Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 36.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

CB stock opened at $219.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.91. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $222.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

