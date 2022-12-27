Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.45 and a 200-day moving average of $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.