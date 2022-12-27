Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $960,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

