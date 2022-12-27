Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,310,000 after acquiring an additional 214,342 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BRO opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.