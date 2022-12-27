Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $1 Million Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 548.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $144.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

