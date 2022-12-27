Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 22,983 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $395,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 44.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,795,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,817 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,832,090.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,154 shares of company stock worth $14,139,351. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE MRO opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

