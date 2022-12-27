Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 2,865 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $945,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Airbnb by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 215,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 801,637 shares of company stock valued at $83,420,173 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.58 and a twelve month high of $191.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

