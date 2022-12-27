Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 9,880 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 226.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth $49,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 113.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $89.36 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $72.63 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average is $84.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.