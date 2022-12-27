Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,786 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $137.14 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.03.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.78). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $66.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TM. Citigroup lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

