Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $1.18 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,008 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,508 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 410,384 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,554,000 after purchasing an additional 134,369 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.