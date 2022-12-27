Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 3,535 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

