Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 29.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $241.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.49. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

