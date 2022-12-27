Rockland Trust Co. Buys 350 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.