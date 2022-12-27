Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $163.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.