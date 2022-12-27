Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.14. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

