Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $117.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.14. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.