Rockland Trust Co. Has $20.78 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $205.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $387.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

