Rockland Trust Co. Has $33.28 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $33,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $182.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.