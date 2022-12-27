Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,641 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.