Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys 1,082 Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned 0.28% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 402,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,059,000.

Get Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

PFFV stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.